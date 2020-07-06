Reforms Abroad For Litigation Funders Raise Questions In UK

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 12:58 PM BST) -- Australia's recent decision to introduce a licensing regime for its litigation funders has stirred up attention across the industry, but experts say it appears unlikely that the U.K. will move beyond its current combination of light-touch regulation and court oversight. Judges have recognized litigation funding as a way to help secure access to justice, lawyers have said, as the sector gains importance in Britain. (AP) As litigation funders have grown in importance in the U.K. system, the country has left funders to regulate themselves under the auspices of Association of Litigation Funders. The group, which requires funders to show they have...

