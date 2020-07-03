No Plans To Revise Bankruptcy Scheme Levy, FCA Says

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 5:06 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has said it does not plan to revisit how the national bankruptcy compensation program is funded, despite concerns being raised about the rising cost of the levy for regulated companies. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme charges businesses a levy, which allows it to pay compensation to depositors and policyholders if a bank or insurer becomes bankrupt. The compensation scheme raised the charge by £44 million ($55 million) to £649 million for the 2020/21 financial year. It wants to meet claims by almost 12,000 investors caught in the collapse of investment company London Capital & Finance in 2019. The FCA...

