FCA To Fine Ex-Spreadbetting Boss For Market Abuse

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 3:28 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog said Friday it intends to slap the former boss of a failed spread-betting company with a fine of £659,000 ($821,000) for engaging in market abuse before it was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2007. Conor Foley, who ran Worldspreads Ltd. before it went bust in 2012, disseminated false and misleading information about the Irish company, obscuring key details from investors, the Financial Conduct Authority said. The regulator has also banned Foley from performing any roles linked to regulated activity. Announcing the fine on Friday, the regulator said Foley will challenge its decision at the Upper Tribunal. The court...

