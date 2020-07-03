UK Brexit Divorce Bill 'Rises €2B' Over EU Pension Deficits

Law360, London (July 3, 2020, 4:28 PM BST) -- The bill for Britain's divorce from the European Union has increased by more than €2 billion ($2.2 billion) "overnight", a university think tank has warned, as pensions liabilities increased by 21% in 2019. Birmingham City University's Centre for Brexit Studies said Thursday that the liabilities of a defined benefit pension scheme for EU officials rose from €80.4 billion in 2018 to €97.6 billion in 2019, figures published last week in the EU Commission's annual budget show. The increase represents the U.K.'s share of the overall €17.2 billion rise. The U.K. is required to pay an amount of money when the Brexit transition...

