UK Announces First Sanctions In Post-Brexit Era

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 7:24 PM BST) -- The U.K. said Monday it has introduced new regulations that will allow it to hit abusers of human rights with asset freezes and travel bans, marking the first time the country has independently imposed such penalties on individuals and organizations since its breakaway from the European Union. The measures, known as the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020, will see the U.K. further its war on the flow of dirty money in its financial systems and high-end property sector. "From today … the U.K. has new powers to stop those involved in serious human rights abuses and violations from entering the country, channelling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS