UK Tells Big Four Auditors To Present Reforms By October

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 4:31 PM BST) -- A regulator ordered the "Big Four" accounting companies on Monday to hand over by October their plans for splitting up their audit practices after a string of reporting scandals. The Financial Reporting Council, which wants to stamp out conflicts of interest in the sector, has spelled out what it expects PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte, KPMG and Ernst & Young to include as they plan to separate their audit and consultancy practices by June 2024. The accountancy companies must include all 22 of the principles in their plans for splitting their businesses, which they must submit to the audit watchdog by Oct. 23. The...

