Lloyd's On Alert After Cyberattack Hits Software Provider

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 2:04 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London said Monday it is taking precautions to secure market data after one of its main software and claims providers was hit by a cyberattack. Lloyd's said it is working closely with DXC Technology after the company announced on Sunday that its subsidiary, London-based Xchanging, had been hit by a ransomware attack. It is not clear whether any data has been stolen, and Xchanging said it has "implemented a series of containment and remediation measures" to tackle the problem. Xchanging has links with Lloyd's of London and the International Underwriting Association in claims handling and policy processing. "We are taking...

