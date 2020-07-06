EU Finance Lobby Says Sept. Deadline Vital For Brexit Deal

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 1:41 PM BST) -- The European Union and Britain must iron out the equivalence terms of a Brexit deal for financial services by September to give EU companies certainty about their access to markets across the Channel, a European lobby group said on Monday. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe said it is essential that the two sides ensure that investors in the bloc can continue to use clearinghouses based in London after the Brexit transition period ends in December. British central counterparties, or CCPs, stand between buyers and sellers in over-the-counter transactions and absorb risk if one side defaults. But they will not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS