Insurance Watchdogs Outline Steps To Control Liquidity Risk

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 3:01 PM BST) -- A global body of insurance regulators has endorsed a set of measures designed to help authorities assess how insurance companies are handling risks that might affect their fund flows. Liquidity risk is considered to be a key issue within the insurance sector, with past experience showing that companies with insufficient liquidity may take measures that can increase stresses through the financial system. The International Association of Insurance Supervisors said Friday that its executive committee has approved an application paper that provides guidance on supervising liquidity risk management. Committee members discussed issues pertaining to the sector, as various industries look to tackle...

