EU Plans Building Think Tank To Fight Tax Evasion

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The European Commission began a competition to build a think tank that would help the European Union fight tax evasion, drawing on the expertise of tax professionals and nongovernmental organizations. The commission on Friday invited proposals to build a group that would study tax evasion and avoidance while pursuing solutions to snuff it out. Submissions must be received by Oct. 2, it said in an announcement. The program — a pilot project of the European Parliament — has a total budget of €1.2 million ($1.4 million), and comes after a series of seminars held in five EU countries in 2018 that discussed fair taxation....

