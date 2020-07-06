Pensions Body Seeks Views On Dashboard Data Standards

Law360, London (July 6, 2020, 10:07 PM BST) -- The body responsible for building a long-awaited pensions "dashboard" that will reconnect savers with their lost retirement pots on Monday opened a consultation on how customer data should be managed by the service. The Money and Pensions Service said it would weigh feedback on rules over what information pension providers would be required to show customers and how that data is presented. The dashboard, essentially a website portal, is one of the main planks of the Pension Schemes Bill, which is currently working its way through Parliament. The bill provides a legal framework for the online project and includes new powers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS