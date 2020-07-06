Bedbug Removal Firm Accused Of Using Illegal Chemicals

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania exterminator licensed a Pittsburgh-area man to use its products and brand name, but supplied him with chemicals that weren't approved by federal regulators and refused to issue a refund, according to a lawsuit the man filed in state court. Kevin Prag says he invested in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Sleep-Tite Bed Bug Removal Inc. in 2019 and signed licensing and consulting agreements, but the extermination chemicals Sleep-Tite and its owner, Robert Bolles, provided didn't have the labels and registrations necessary to comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations. "Defendants provided plaintiff with off-label products which were not government-approved for bedbug removal...

