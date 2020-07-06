USA Technologies Adds Former E-Trade Atty As GC

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- USA Technologies Inc. said Monday it added as its general counsel a former attorney for E-Trade Financial Corp. and Suntrust who will lead the company's legal affairs and support its growth. The payment processing technology business said in a statement Davina Furnish is joining the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company, and Eugene Cavanaugh is being added as its interim chief financial officer. Furnish told Law360 Monday she joined largely at the invitation of newly-installed USA Technologies CEO Sean Feeney, whom she worked with toward the beginning of her legal career. "I've been comfortable working with Sean in the past, and so the opportunity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS