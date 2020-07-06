Pharma Tech Co. Asks To End Suit Against Hemp Consultant

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical technology company Rymedi Inc. is looking to drop its action in Delaware federal court against a hemp consultant for allegedly breaching a nondisclosure agreement and libeling the company with claims of intellectual property theft, Rymedi said in a recent filing. In a two-page motion filed Friday, Rymedi — which is known for applying emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence to the pharmaceutical and health care industries — asked the court to dismiss its claims against Damien Thomas, his namesake consulting firm and the network consultancy firm Core Business Services LLC. According to the motion, Rymedi had sought to file a joint stipulation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS