Cigar Groups Challenge Philly's Flavored Tobacco Ban

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A group of cigar manufacturers has filed suit arguing that a recent ban on the sale of most flavored tobacco in the city of Philadelphia, which follows a similar ban that was axed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court nearly a decade ago, was preempted by state laws regulating tobacco sales. The previous prohibition on certain tobacco products was struck down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on preemption grounds in 2011, the challengers — including the Cigar Association of America Inc. and Swisher International Inc. — noted in their suit. They said the ban enacted by the city in December likewise covered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS