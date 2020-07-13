15 Minutes With Spartan Race's General Counsel

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT) -- Spartan Race in mid-June held its first U.S. event since the COVID-19 pandemic brought most of the country to a screeching halt three months earlier, though the outing was "extremely modified" to ensure the safety of participants and staff, said general counsel Deanna Sheridan. Deanna Sheridan Currently: General counsel, vice president and corporate secretary, Spartan Race Inc. Previously: Assistant general counsel and vice president, Spartan Race Law school: Boston University School of Law The outdoor 5K adult obstacle course race in Jacksonville, Florida, saw just under 1,400 competitors — about half of those who participated in the same event in 2019. Among the other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS