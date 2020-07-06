Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Couche-Tard Agrees To Pay FTC $3.5M Antitrust Fine

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has agreed to pay a $3.5 million fine to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the Canadian gas station and convenience store operator and former affiliate of CrossAmerica Partners LP violated an order requiring the divestiture of 10 retail fuel stations in Minnesota and Wisconsin by June 2018.

The FTC disclosed the settlement in documents that included a complaint and a proposed final judgment order filed Monday in D.C. federal court. The agency wrote that ACT's acquisition of roughly 380 retail fuel outlets from Midwestern competitor Holiday Stationstores Inc. and affiliates got the government's approval in February 2018 on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!