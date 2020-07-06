Couche-Tard Agrees To Pay FTC $3.5M Antitrust Fine

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has agreed to pay a $3.5 million fine to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the Canadian gas station and convenience store operator and former affiliate of CrossAmerica Partners LP violated an order requiring the divestiture of 10 retail fuel stations in Minnesota and Wisconsin by June 2018. The FTC disclosed the settlement in documents that included a complaint and a proposed final judgment order filed Monday in D.C. federal court. The agency wrote that ACT's acquisition of roughly 380 retail fuel outlets from Midwestern competitor Holiday Stationstores Inc. and affiliates got the government's approval in February 2018 on the...

