Food Packaging Co. Asks 8th Circ. To Rehear Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A company that makes packaging for microwavable food has asked the Eighth Circuit for a rehearing after the court refused to revive its suit accusing a larger rival of monopolizing the market through sham patent litigation and illegal sales practices. Inline Packaging LLC filed a petition for a rehearing en banc on Thursday, pointing to several errors it argues an Eighth Circuit panel made in June when the court affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Graphic Packaging International LLC. The parties are in a dispute about "susceptor sleeves," which help to brown and crisp food in the microwave and...

