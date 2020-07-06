Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Jones Day Attys Back Expansive Pay Data Request

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The female attorneys behind a pay discrimination suit against Jones Day have argued that the firm should not be allowed to limit the salary data it hands over, saying the case requires a full picture of how the firm pays attorneys.

The ex-Jones Day attorneys said in a letter Friday that the firm should not be allowed to provide only data from select geographic areas, or to only produce data since 2016, arguing that the kind of class-wide data the female attorneys are seeking is necessary for the D.C. federal court to rule both on class certification and on the merits...

