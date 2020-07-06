Receiver Accused Of Holding Up SEC Deal In Ponzi Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Defendants in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit over an alleged $30 million Ponzi scheme told a Florida federal court Monday that a receiver for companies involved in the case is holding up their settlement with the government, but the receiver said he is just trying to do his job. Father and son business partners Harold and Jonathan H. Seigel and HS Management LLC have reached an agreement with the SEC to pay disgorgement of all the money they received from diamond merchants Natural Diamonds lnvestment Co. and Eagle Financial Diamond Group lnc., and purported cryptocurrency venture Argyle Coin LLC,...

