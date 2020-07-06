Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Receiver Accused Of Holding Up SEC Deal In Ponzi Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Defendants in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit over an alleged $30 million Ponzi scheme told a Florida federal court Monday that a receiver for companies involved in the case is holding up their settlement with the government, but the receiver said he is just trying to do his job.

Father and son business partners Harold and Jonathan H. Seigel and HS Management LLC have reached an agreement with the SEC to pay disgorgement of all the money they received from diamond merchants Natural Diamonds lnvestment Co. and Eagle Financial Diamond Group lnc., and purported cryptocurrency venture Argyle Coin LLC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!