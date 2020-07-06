8th Circ. Finds Debtor Properly Objected To IRS' Tax Claim

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A debtor correctly mailed an objection to the IRS on the agency's claim for $93,000 in unpaid taxes and didn't need to also notify a U.S. attorney, the Eighth Circuit said Monday in a published opinion that reversed lower-court orders. A three-judge panel found that Anthony Nicolaus properly objected to the Internal Revenue Service's attempts to collect $93,000 in unpaid taxes during bankruptcy proceedings and he doesn't have to face collection efforts following the closure of his bankruptcy estate. The IRS failed to prove that Nicolaus' objection should have been sent to a U.S. attorney rather than the agency's general mailing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS