Rockstar Energy Bottler Says PepsiCo Wrongly Axed Contract

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- PepsiCo improperly killed a bottling company's exclusive rights to sell Rockstar Energy drinks after the bottler refused to sign an agreement that would gut 70 years' worth of exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday in Wyoming federal court. Admiral Beverage Corp., which carries an exclusive distribution agreement for Rockstar Energy drinks, said it and PepsiCo Inc. have been parties to hundreds of perpetual exclusive bottling and distribution agreements for more than 70 years, but that PepsiCo is now trying to cut costs by pressuring Admiral to relinquish its exclusivity rights, according to the complaint that...

