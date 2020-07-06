Va. Lawmakers Eye Pot Legalization Amid Racial Justice Push

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Top state lawmakers in Virginia have called for full legalization of marijuana shortly after the state's decriminalization law went into effect, saying a regulated commercial market should be the next step in redressing racial inequality in the criminal justice system. The state's marijuana decriminalization law, which took effect Wednesday and removes criminal penalties for possession of the drug under one ounce, also directs various state agencies to join up and study legalization, with a report due in November. State House Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring said Thursday that the measure provides an important bridge to a recreational cannabis market in Virginia....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS