Farm Co. Says Its President Infringed TM In CBD Side Venture

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A multigenerational farm equipment company has sued its own president for trademark infringement, alleging his unauthorized CBD side venture under the storied firm's name has caused "extreme" customer confusion and tarnished its reputation. Tarter Gate Co. LLC claimed in Kentucky federal court Friday that the company's president and minority owner, Josh Tarter, went rogue in launching a line of CBD products under the name Tarter Pure and invoked the company's reputation when pitching them to bewildered suppliers. Tarter Gate said Josh Tarter, a fourth-generation descendant of the firm's founder, breached his fiduciary duty to the company and caused "extreme and pervasive...

