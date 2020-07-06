6th Circ. Upholds $4M Tax Fraudster's 13-Year Sentence

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A convicted tax fraudster failed to convince the Sixth Circuit that a lower court wrongfully declared his illegal tax return scheme "sophisticated," according to a opinion on Monday that upheld his 13-year sentence. A three-judge panel found that a federal district court correctly determined Oghenevwakpo Igboba intended to inflict a $4.1 million loss to the government for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit identity theft tax fraud. Although Igboba claimed that email addresses and bank accounts used in the scheme were easily traceable to him, his use of corporate shell accounts, multiple aliases and private web browsers was enough evidence...

