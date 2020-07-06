Precedent Panel Reins In When PTAB Can Reject Amendments

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The panel that sets precedent for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Monday that the board can't usually raise its own grounds of unpatentability when rejecting proposed patent amendments, and must stick to the ones raised by the patent challenger. In its fourth-ever decision since it was created, the Precedential Opinion Panel held that the PTAB is limited in its ability to raise new grounds against proposed substitute claims, and should only do so when the petitioner stops participating or in other "rare circumstances." "This was not such a case," the panel wrote. "Additionally, the POP concludes that the grounds...

