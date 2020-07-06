Next Mass. Justice Needs Civil Rights Chops, Legal Orgs Say

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A group of Bay State legal organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts urged Gov. Charlie Baker in a letter Monday to select a Supreme Judicial Court justice with experience in racial justice and civil rights to replace Justice Barbara A. Lenk, who is retiring this year. The letter notes the nationwide call to address systemic racism, as well as the relative lack of diversity on the state's top court. Currently, six of the state top court's seven justices are white. "In this unique moment while people in the Commonwealth and across the nation are calling out — and demanding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS