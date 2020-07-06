Wells Fargo Says N-Word 'Unfortunate,' But Bias Suit Must Go

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo urged a Florida federal judge Monday to toss a real estate attorney's discrimination lawsuit claiming he was prevented from opening a business account when a then-branch manager called him the N-word, arguing that the alleged incident is "unfortunate," but he's not entitled to any relief. In a motion to dismiss, Wells Fargo Bank NA argued that Benndrick Charles Watson's lawsuit can't survive because the Tampa-based attorney eventually opened a business account with a credit union and continues to hold a checking account with Wells Fargo, so he hasn't been prevented from entering into contracts due to his race in...

