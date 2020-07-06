Fujitec Seeks To End Racial Bias Suit By Ex-Top Atty

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Fujitec America moved to dismiss a racial bias suit brought by its former chief legal officer, who is Black, saying his complaint lacks sufficient specificity, while a Fujitec employee he allegedly sexually harassed said the lawyer's decision to name her in the suit constitutes further harassment. Attorney Darryl Mitchell alleges that elevator and escalator maker Fujitec violated a federal civil rights law by failing to compensate him with pay comparable to similarly situated white employees, then terminated him based on allegedly false sexual harassment allegations brought by defendant Shawnez McKenzie. But McKenzie in her motion to dismiss on Monday called the...

