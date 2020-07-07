Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Solar Schemers Threatened With Jail For Defying Court

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Owners of a solar company found to have perpetrated an abusive $50 million tax fraud were threatened with jail time by a Utah federal judge because they've repeatedly flouted contempt-of-court orders, destroyed evidence and deceived the federal government.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer on Monday slammed the owners of RaPower-3 LLC and its affiliates for their actions over the past year to deceive the federal government and fail to comply with court orders after it was determined that their solar company had swindled the government out of $50 million by claiming fraudulent tax credits. Judge Nuffer said Neldon Johnson, Glenda Johnson, LaGrand Johnson and Randale Johnson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!