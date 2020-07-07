Apple Tells Fed. Circ. To Undo PTAB Loss Against Qualcomm

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Apple is urging the Federal Circuit to undo a loss at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board over a Qualcomm touch-screen patent, arguing the board "tainted" its analysis of prior art by misreading a key part of the patent. In an opening brief filed Monday, Apple argued that the PTAB in January erred in upholding Qualcomm's patent covering a way for mobile users to toggle between multiple windows. The board had criticized Apple for belatedly asserting that an earlier U.S. patent application publication known as Jin disclosed a finger dragging element in the patent. But Apple said the PTAB's analysis of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS