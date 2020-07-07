Trading Systems Merger Could Raise Prices, Watchdog Warns

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 2:53 PM BST) -- A merger between two leading providers of electronic trading services for foreign-exchange and bond trading could potentially raise prices for consumers, the Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday. The antitrust watchdog raised concerns over the supply of fixed-income electronic trading systems as it issued its decision over the completed purchase by Irish company ION of a US-based competitor, Broadway Technology. "The deal could therefore leave customers facing a significantly reduced choice of supplier, with the potential for higher prices or more onerous terms and conditions on their services," the CMA said in its notice. Both companies supply specialists trading systems to financial...

