Antitrust Watchdog Secures Loan Write-Off From Payday Co.

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 12:27 PM BST) -- A payday lender has scrapped £500,000 ($620,000) of loans after it was discovered that the company did not provide borrowing statements under rules designed to keep prices for high-cost credit competitive, the competition watchdog said Tuesday. The Competition and Markets Authority said that Shelby Finance Ltd. has written off the loans and apologized to more than 15,000 customers for failing to provide them with summaries of their borrowing between August 2018 and July 2019. A 2015 order published by the CMA forces payday lenders to provide customers with a statement of the cost of their borrowing as it seeks to tackle lack of price...

