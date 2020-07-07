EU Insurers Call For Easier Capital Rules To Spur Investment

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 12:59 PM BST) -- European insurers have called for changes to rules that force them to hold on to €189 billion ($213 billion) in additional capital rather than invest it, as officials in the bloc consider plans to lift the economy out of a slump brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Europe said on Monday that the European Commission should make "focused improvements" to the Solvency II Directive to help liberate for insurers to invest in capital markets. The existing regime "creates unnecessary barriers" to long-term investment, the group said. The trade body spoke out after the publication of a report in June on the...

