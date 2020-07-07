UK Crisis Schemes Pump £45B Into Firms, But Caution Urged

Irene Madongo By

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 6:46 PM BST) -- Tens of billions of pounds were poured into various industries to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Treasury figures published Tuesday, but a bankers' industry body said companies should "carefully consider" before applying for help.Following the government-enforced lockdown, Britain's finance department has announced various schemes, such as bank loans, designed to assist businesses struggling to cope. On Tuesday, Treasury hailed one of its programs, the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, or BBLS, as a success, saying loans approved for small companies has passed the 1 million milestone."I'm delighted that more than a million loans have been approved — and we will continue to do all we can to support small businesses as they reopen their doors in the weeks ahead," said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.Loans worth £30.93 billion have been approved under the BBLS program.Stephen Pegge, a managing director at banking and financial industry trade body UK Finance, said £45 billion has now gone toward helping business, and the published figures are part of "an unparalleled package of support."However, he sounded a note of caution. "It's important to remember that any lending provided under government-backed schemes is a debt not a grant, and so firms should carefully consider their ability to repay before applying," he said.While some companies have been able to receive assistance, there have been reports that others have been unable to access support.Tuesday's updated figures from Treasury detail the level of assistance given to companies.In addition to BBLS, the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme or CBILS, for example, has so far issued out facilities valued at £11.49 billion. Of the 107,309 applications received, 53,536 facilities were issued.Another scheme, the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme or CLBILS received 783 applications and approved 394 facilities, with the value of approved facilities totaling £2.58 billion.Meanwhile, for the Future Fund, a total of 722 applications were received, and 376 convertible loans were issued, with the value of £379.9 million.Application figures include approved applications and those that are still to be processed. They also include those that have been declined and those that have been withdrawn, that is, where borrowers decide not to proceed.The CBILS applications number also includes applications that have been converted to applications for the BBLS scheme, according to Treasury.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

