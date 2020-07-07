Faegre Drinker Guides Medical Device Biz's $50M Financing

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- CVRx Inc. said Tuesday it raised $50 million in a financing round guided by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP that the medical device maker will use to support commercialization of its device for chronic heart failure patients. Minnesota-based CVRx said the round was co-led by new backers Strategic Healthcare Investment Partners, known as S.H.I.P., and Vensana Capital and included participation from other new and existing investors. CVRx focuses on patients with chronic heart failure. The company's device, dubbed Barostim Neo, is intended to electrically activate the body's mechanism for regulating cardiovascular functions, the announcement said. CVRx called Barostim Neo "the...

