Thailand's Gulf Energy Buys Wind Farm Stake For $631M

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Thailand's Gulf Energy Development said Tuesday it bought a 50% stake in an offshore German wind farm for roughly €558 million (about $631 million) as part of its strategy to increase its renewable energy business overseas. Gulf Energy Development PCL said its subsidiary, Gulf International Holding Pte. Ltd., acquired a 50% interest in Borkum Riffgrund 2 Offshore Wind Farm, known as the BKR2 Project, for between €548 million and €558 million. BKR2 is a wind farm in the German North Sea that began commercial operations last year. The deal, which took effect July 3, will see Gulf Energy own the interest...

