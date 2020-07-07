Seyfarth Opens Seattle Office With Labor, Real Estate Focus

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP on Tuesday announced the launch of a new Seattle office with a focus on real estate and labor law, with the firm saying it decided to move ahead with the planned expansion into the Pacific Northwest despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The 13-attorney office will be headed by longtime Seyfarth partner Thomas J. Wybenga and recent recruit Denice Tokunaga, who joined the firm along with her team from the Seattle firm Summit Law Group in November. The pair said the expansion was driven by client demand and an effort by the firm to better support clients in the Pacific...

