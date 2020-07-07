Black Leaders Call Out Diversity 'Excuses' Law Firms Make

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Despite decades of efforts to create a more equal and inclusive legal profession, more change is urgently needed, a panel of top Black attorneys said on Tuesday, pointing to several "excuses" law firms tend to make when failing to hire and promote Black lawyers. After decades of programs and initiatives began to create positive change for Black attorneys' representation at law firms, data from the National Association for Law Placement has shown that since 2009, this representation in many cases has barely budged. For Black women associates, the number has actually declined. In order to change that, law firms need to...

