Fed. Circ. Extends Arthrex To Ex Parte Appeals

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Tuesday that its Arthrex decision can be invoked during appeals of rejected patent applications, concluding in a precedential opinion that it saw "no principled reason to depart" from the ruling's remedy of vacating and remanding cases. Even though the October Arthrex decision — which held that PTAB judges don't have enough direction and supervision to pass constitutional muster — involved an inter partes review, a three-judge panel ruled Tuesday that Arthrex's remedy of allowing a patent owner a new hearing at the PTAB with properly appointed judges can also be applied to ex parte proceedings. In doing so,...

