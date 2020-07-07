Sidley, Ropes & Gray Steer Fintech Co.'s Planned $175M IPO

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed financial technology company nCino said Tuesday it expects to raise $175 million in an initial public offering guided by Sidley Austin LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. Sidley-led nCino Inc. said it is aiming to sell more than 7.6 million shares in the price range of $22 to $24, bringing the proceeds to more than $175.37 million based on the midpoint share price, according to its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NCino said the money will fund general business operations. The North Carolina-based company initially filed confidentially in May, according to SEC records. The Ropes...

