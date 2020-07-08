Akin Gump Snags Trade Bar Association President

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has signed the current president of the Court of International Trade Bar Association onto its international trade practice group in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, Matthew Nicely, formerly a partner at Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, made his official return to Akin Gump, where he got his start as an associate more than 30 years ago. "It feels fantastic," Nicely said of his return to Akin. "That is a big part of why this felt comfortable to do during COVID, because I knew what I was getting myself into." Nicely recalled working with Tony Pierce,...

