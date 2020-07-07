MPs Probe Private Prosecutions Amid Post Office Review

Law360, London (July 7, 2020, 8:39 PM BST) -- Post Office investigators "routinely" ignored their legal duties when prosecuting postmasters over false accounting and theft charges that could be overturned, a forensic accountant who investigated the prosecutions told a panel of U.K. lawmakers Tuesday. Hundreds of postmasters were privately prosecuted by the Post Office over unexplained losses that was revealed by the Post Office's IT system, which was later found to contain software defects that caused cash shortfalls in the postmasters' branch accounts. However, problems with the Horizon computer system were "effectively off limits to investigators" who were not allowed to consider Horizon as the cause of the reported shortfalls,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS