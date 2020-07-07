CFPB Finalizes Repeal Of Payday Lender Underwriting Rules

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday formally dispensed with rules that sought to institute ability-to-repay standards for payday lenders, capping off a controversial rollback of its small-dollar lending regulations and drawing immediate rebukes from consumer advocates. The CFPB finalized a repeal of the mandatory underwriting provisions from its 2017 payday lending rule, the last major regulation completed under former agency Director Richard Cordray. The provisions would have required payday lenders to assess as part of the underwriting process whether borrowers can afford to repay their loans without reborrowing, but the agency said it found the legal and evidentiary support for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS