DC Circ. Blocks FDA Cigar Warnings

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday blocked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from requiring extensive health warnings on cigars, finding the agency failed to study whether the warnings would actually lower the number of smokers. The appeals panel said that while the FDA came to the conclusion that warnings would help convey the health risks of smoking, it neglected to consider how the warnings would be likely to affect the number of smokers, in violation of the Tobacco Control Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. Under the TCA, Congress directed the agency to consider the impact of any tobacco regulation on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS