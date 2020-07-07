Oyez! High Court's 1st Female Marshal, Reporter Are Retiring

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Marshal Pamela Talkin and Reporter of Decisions Christine Luchok Fallon, the first women to serve in those roles, are retiring this year after nearly 50 years of combined service at the court. The court announced the retirements in a pair of news releases Tuesday in which Chief Justice John Roberts commended the outgoing high court staff for their tenure, which in an ordinary term he would do live from the bench — a gesture made impossible by the coronavirus pandemic. Talkin's departure on July 31 will lend a different feel to Supreme Court sessions going forward, as one...

