Law Firm Leaders: Gunderson Dettmer's David Young

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- David Young has served as the managing partner of Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP since 2019. As a founding member of the Silicon Valley firm, Young also serves on its nine-member management committee. David Young Gunderson Dettmer managing partner Here, Young chats with Law360 about how Gunderson Dettmer has evolved since being formed, its operation during the coronavirus pandemic, whether the crisis has impacted the firm's deal volume, and where he sees the firm going in the next five years. Since the founding group, led by Bob Gunderson and Scott Dettmer, created Gunderson Dettmer in 1995, how has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS