Reps. Advance Dem Budget Bills For DOJ, Judiciary

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- House panels on Wednesday advanced Democratic budget bills that would boost funding for civil rights investigations and federal public defenders, aid immigrants, and push state and local governments to change policing practices in a way that Republicans charged would effectively defund the police. Two subcommittees voted to send their budget proposals to the full House Appropriations Committee. Democratic leaders included some provisions that drew Republican criticism and seem unlikely to become law this year with Republicans controlling the Senate and the White House. However, the proposals show what Democrats might do if they gain more power after November's elections. The budget plans...

