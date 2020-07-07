Food Processor To Pay $830K To Settle Water Pollution Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A food processing company agreed Tuesday to pay nearly $830,000 to settle allegations from federal and Nebraska regulators that it improperly discharged wastewater from one of its egg production facilities in the Cornhusker State. Henningsen Foods Inc. denies wrongdoing but agreed to settle allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of Nebraska that it violated the Clean Water Act and Nebraska Environmental Protection Act. State and federal regulators alleged in a complaint filed concurrently with the settlement that the company improperly discharged wastewater at its David City egg processing plant into nearby protected streams and tributaries as well as a publicly...

