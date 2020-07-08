Push For Diploma Privilege Unites Law Grads Nationwide

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A campaign by recent law school graduates seeking diploma privilege began, at least in part, with a single Facebook comment. More than three months later, United for Diploma Privilege, which seeks automatic admission to the bar for qualifying law grads, became a nationwide effort, with advocacy teams in 31 states and counting. The group has won a number of victories as the U.S. grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Utah, Washington and Oregon have recently made temporary diploma privilege a reality that had existed only in Wisconsin. Minnesota's high court is also weighing the option, opening a public comment period. And in...

